Authorities identify victim of shootout with Greeley police

GREELEY, Colo. — A man killed in an exchange of gunfire with police in Greeley last week has been identified as 40-year-old Russel D. Cooley.

The Greeley Tribune reports Cooley was identified Monday as the man found dead by police inside a home where he had run into after a high-speed chase and shootout with Greeley police and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

A Greeley police officer was shot and wounded and another suspect also was wounded in the incident on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputy Julio Sherman said police aren’t yet ready to release the name of the second person involved in the incident.

Sherman said the second person is a woman who is being treated as a person of interest.

No other information was released Monday, and the incident remained under investigation.