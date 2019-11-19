Arapahoe County boy calls 911, pretends to be his dad when he realizes he might be in trouble

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to teach children how and when to call 911 after they received a call from a young boy named Isaiah.

Take a listen:

Dispatcher: Arapahoe 911. What is the address of your emergency?

Isaiah: Um, maybe you can go to my preschool to check out how good it is?

Isaiah: Is it okay if I hang up on you?

Dispatcher: No, don’t hang up on me. Are your parents home?

Isaiah: Um, my parents are home.

Dispatcher: Can I talk to your mom or dad?

Isaiah: You can talk to my dad.

Dispatcher: OK. Get your dad for me. I want to talk to your dad.

Isaiah: OK.

Isaiah: Hello. This is Isaiah’s dad.

Dispatcher: Isaiah, I know it’s still you…

Dispatchers from the sheriff’s office say this phone call made their day. However, they want to use it as a reminder to parents to teach kids about how and when to dial 911.