Arapahoe County boy calls 911, pretends to be his dad when he realizes he might be in trouble

Posted 11:21 am, November 19, 2019, by

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to teach children how and when to call 911 after they received a call from a young boy named Isaiah.

Take a listen:

Dispatcher: Arapahoe 911. What is the address of your emergency?

Isaiah: Um, maybe you can go to my preschool to check out how good it is?

Isaiah: Is it okay if I hang up on you?

Dispatcher: No, don’t hang up on me. Are your parents home?

Isaiah: Um, my parents are home.

Dispatcher: Can I talk to your mom or dad?

Isaiah: You can talk to my dad.

Dispatcher: OK. Get your dad for me. I want to talk to your dad.

Isaiah: OK.

Isaiah: Hello. This is Isaiah’s dad.

Dispatcher: Isaiah, I know it’s still you…

Dispatchers from the sheriff’s office say this phone call made their day. However, they want to use it as a reminder to parents to teach kids about how and when to dial 911.

