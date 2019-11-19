× ‘Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking with the Clause’; White Claw pop-up bar opening in Denver

DENVER– Hard seltzer has taken the country by storm in 2019, becoming a popular alcoholic beverage choice.

ViewHouse Ballpark is holding a holiday themed White Claw pop-up bar to support the Care4Colorado’s Toy Drive for Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver.

The White Claw pop-up bar will be open from December 1 to January 31 in an outdoor, heated tent at ViewHouse Ballpark.

Here’s what the menu will feature: