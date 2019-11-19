‘Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking with the Clause’; White Claw pop-up bar opening in Denver
DENVER– Hard seltzer has taken the country by storm in 2019, becoming a popular alcoholic beverage choice.
ViewHouse Ballpark is holding a holiday themed White Claw pop-up bar to support the Care4Colorado’s Toy Drive for Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver.
The White Claw pop-up bar will be open from December 1 to January 31 in an outdoor, heated tent at ViewHouse Ballpark.
Here’s what the menu will feature:
- $6 White Claws, $25 White Claw Buckets and $7 White Claw holiday cocktails
- If you donate a new, unwrapped toy, you will get a free White Claw (multiple donations accepted but only 1 free drink per guest)
- Pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claws on December 6
- Ugly sweater party and pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claws on December 20
- Silent disco on December 27