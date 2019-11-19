Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis

‘Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking with the Clause’; White Claw pop-up bar opening in Denver

Posted 5:44 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, November 19, 2019

DENVER– Hard seltzer has taken the country by storm in 2019, becoming a popular alcoholic beverage choice.

ViewHouse Ballpark is holding a holiday themed White Claw pop-up bar to support the Care4Colorado’s Toy Drive for Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Denver.

The White Claw pop-up bar will be open from December 1 to January 31 in an outdoor, heated tent at ViewHouse Ballpark.

Here’s what the menu will feature:

  • $6 White Claws, $25 White Claw Buckets and $7 White Claw holiday cocktails
  • If you donate a new, unwrapped toy, you will get a free White Claw (multiple donations accepted but only 1 free drink per guest)
  • Pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claws on December 6
  • Ugly sweater party and pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claws on December 20
  • Silent disco on December 27
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.