3 Room Special – $99 with Zerorez Carpet Cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is time to freshen up your carpets without harsh chemicals or residue. Zerorez is the company to call and they have an amazing deal for Colorado's Best viewers. Call today or tomorrow and get three rooms cleaned for just $99 just use the code "Deal 99". But you have to get schedule by Friday and have the cleaning done by November 16th. Call now at 303-471-5150 or find them online at ZeroRezDenver.com