Temperatures to hit 70s Tuesday before snow returns; Thursday is Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Tuesday will be a great day to spend time outside in Colorado with high temperatures on the Front Range reaching the low 70s. Clouds will build throughout the day with breezy winds as the next storm system approaches.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday due to the potential impact for the evening commute.

The storm system arrives on Wednesday and clears out overnight Thursday before the Friday morning commute. Temperatures will fall to the 40s on Wednesday as the cold front moves in and down to the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

Precipitation will likely start as rain or a wintry mix Wednesday afternoon and will change to snow Wednesday evening. Light snow will continue Thursday morning with a heavier burst on Thursday afternoon and evening. As of right now, it looks like the commute with the highest impact will be Thursday afternoon although the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning drives could be slower than normal.

Snowfall totals will stay relatively small from this storm. Most spots in metro Denver will see between 1 to 4 inches. The graph below shows the timing and totals from two of the computer models that we look at to forecast.

As you can see, both models show snowfall totals between 1 to 3 inches for Denver with the storm arriving Wednesday afternoon and leaving around midnight on Thursday.

Colorado will dry out on Friday and through the weekend with temperatures heating back up to the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Another storm system will move in next Monday night.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, the climate outlook for November 25th through December 1 shows a chance of cooler than average and wetter than average conditions in Colorado during that time frame.

