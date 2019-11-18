Highs near 70 degrees before two storm systems deliver snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It will be nearly 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday before the overall pattern changes and turns colder and snowier between Wednesday and Friday.

It will be 67 degrees today across the Front Range with sunshine and a breezy west wind at 10-30 miles per hour.

The mountains and foothills stay dry. It will be windy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. West wind will gust 25-70 miles per hour (biggest gusts above treeline).

A similar situation plays out Tuesday but with the addition of a large mountain wave cloud.

A two-part storm system arrives Wednesday to Friday. It promises 2-3 waves of mountain snow. There will also be snow across the Front Range.

Timing of the snow for the Front Range: 1) Wednesday evening rush hour 2) Thursday evening rush hour 3) Friday morning rush hour

Snow amounts appear light on Wednesday across the Front Range but could be moderate Thursday into Friday.

Mountain grand total snow amounts by Friday night will push 6 to 16 inches, with even heavier accumulation in the San Juan Mountains where 2 feet or more is possible.

It will be drier Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system with snow arrives Monday and Tuesday.

