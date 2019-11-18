× Over 50,000 people sign petition to reinstate Myles Garrett following TNF brawl

CLEVELAND, Ohio– There’s a Change.org petition online with more than 50,000 virtual signatures to get Myles Garrett reinstated from his suspension in the NFL following a brawl on Thursday Night Football.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it.

Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely, for a minimum of the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He will also have to meet with the NFL Commissioner’s Office before being reinstated, according to a release from the NFL.

The petition reads:

“On the night of November 14th 2019, Myles Garrett was attacked while playing for the admirable Cleveland Browns, by an evil fill in QB named Mason Rudolph, and his yellow henchmen. Myles, being the beloved defensive man he is, fought back and won ripping Masons helmet off! Unfortunately, the evil zebras and Mr Roger Goodell of the NFL, conspired to end Garrett’s shining year, and take the wind out of our beloved Cleveland Browns. Us at Barber & The Brain (CLE’s greatest podcast) want to fight back, get Myles Garrett back on the field, and assist our team to many more victories!!! Help us, and sign the petition!”

