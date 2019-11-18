FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Toy Drive: 12/2 – 12/22
Who: FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2, The Salvation Army, Macy’s and Hand & Stone
What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive
When: Monday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 22nd
Where: participating Macy’s and Hand & Stone locations (see list below)
FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again partner with the Salvation Army to again put on the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the support of our friends at Macy’s and Hand & Stone.
As we head into the holiday season we keep those children in mind who may fall on tough times during the holidays. That is why, with the help of our friends at the Salvation Army, Macy’s and Hand & Stone, we set out on our annual mission to ensure those children receive a little holiday cheer.
Participating is easy. Heres how:
- Purchase any variety of toy.
- Visit any participating Macy’s or Hand & Stone location
- Place new, unwrapped toy in the Toy Drive barrel
- That’s it! The Salvation Army will take care of the rest and get your donated toy to a deserving child
You can also make monetary donations by clicking here.
Donation locations:
The participating Macy’s locations:
- Cherry Creek, 15 South Steele Street, Denver, CO, 80209
- Park Meadows, 8455 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree, CO, 80124
- Flat Iron Crossing, 11 W Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield, CO, 80021
- Southwest Plaza, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO, 80123
- Fort Collins Foothills Fashion, 225 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins, CO, 80525
- Boulder Twenty Ninth Street, 1900 29th Street, Boulder, CO, 80301
- Aurora Town Center, 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora, CO, 80012
- Loveland Shops At Centerra, 5995 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, CO, 80538
- Southglenn Streets, 6801 South University Blvd, Centennial, CO, 80122
- Chapel Hills, 1750 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Spgs, CO, 80920
- Orchard Town Center, 14535 Delaware street, Westminster, CO, 80023
- Northfield Stapleton, 8298 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO, 80238
The participating Hand & Stone locations:
- 1512 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202
- 8370 Northfield Blvd #1775 Denver, CO 80238
- 3333 S Tamarac Drive, Denver, CO 80231
- 50 Columbine St. Ste 150 Denver 80206 (Cherry Creek)
- 7650 W Virginia Ave B, Lakewood, CO 80226
- 14500 W. Colfax Ave. Ste 139B Lakewood, CO 80401 (New Spa check if open)
- 8246 W Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123
- 2030A E County Line Rd . Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
- 6554 S Parker Road Aurora, CO 80016
- 24300 E Smoky Hill Road Aurora, CO 80016
- 7705 Wadsworth Boulevard, Unit A-2, Arvada, CO 80003
- 5140 W 120th Ave #100, Westminster, CO 80020
- 11120 S Twenty Mile Road, Parker, CO 80134
- 150 E Harmony Rd #2C, Fort Collins, CO 80525
- 1345 New Beale St. Unit 150, Castle Rock, CO 80108
- 5050 So. Federal Blvd. Englewood, CO 80110
- 2525 Arapahoe Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
