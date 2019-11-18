× FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Toy Drive: 12/2 – 12/22

Who: FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2, The Salvation Army, Macy’s and Hand & Stone

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive

When: Monday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 22nd

Where: participating Macy’s and Hand & Stone locations (see list below)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again partner with the Salvation Army to again put on the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the support of our friends at Macy’s and Hand & Stone.

As we head into the holiday season we keep those children in mind who may fall on tough times during the holidays. That is why, with the help of our friends at the Salvation Army, Macy’s and Hand & Stone, we set out on our annual mission to ensure those children receive a little holiday cheer.

Participating is easy. Heres how:

Purchase any variety of toy.

Visit any participating Macy’s or Hand & Stone location

Place new, unwrapped toy in the Toy Drive barrel

That’s it! The Salvation Army will take care of the rest and get your donated toy to a deserving child

You can also make monetary donations by clicking here.

Donation locations:

The participating Macy’s locations:

Cherry Creek, 15 South Steele Street, Denver, CO, 80209

Park Meadows, 8455 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree, CO, 80124

Flat Iron Crossing, 11 W Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield, CO, 80021

Southwest Plaza, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO, 80123

Fort Collins Foothills Fashion, 225 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins, CO, 80525

Boulder Twenty Ninth Street, 1900 29th Street, Boulder, CO, 80301

Aurora Town Center, 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora, CO, 80012

Loveland Shops At Centerra, 5995 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, CO, 80538

Southglenn Streets, 6801 South University Blvd, Centennial, CO, 80122

Chapel Hills, 1750 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Spgs, CO, 80920

Orchard Town Center, 14535 Delaware street, Westminster, CO, 80023

Northfield Stapleton, 8298 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO, 80238

The participating Hand & Stone locations: