DNA test connects Aurora man adopted as child to sisters he never knew he had

AURORA -- It started out as a DNA test just for fun, and it turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to an Aurora man who connected to sisters he never knew he had.

Mark Lahey was adopted as a child. His wife Amanda wanted him to find out if he has siblings, and that's where the story begins.

"It was really important to me," Amanda said, "because I knew deep down it was really important to him."

Mark finally gave into his wife and took the Ancestry.com DNA test. "I knew from [when I was] a teenager I was adopted. I didn’t want to hurt my parents feelings because they are my parents and they raised me to be the person I am today."

Amanda and Mark soon learned that Mark does in fact have two sisters, who both live in Arizona. "It was pretty surreal," Mark said.

Soon, he flew out to Arizona to meet the sisters he never knew. "I was nervous and anxious but super excited."

"I was beyond shocked, excited, shocked, it’s still very surreal," said Jennifer Nurre, Mark's sister. ”I was nervous, I didn’t know what he would be like," said Jamie Marie, Mark's other sister.

It's a connection that was broken up five decades ago, but has been made whole once again.

"As soon as we saw each other it was like we’ve known each other forever, Jennifer said. "I looked at him and I could I could just see our mom," said Jamie.

"I have more family that I am going to get to spend the rest of my life with," Mark said.

Sometimes life throws you a curveball, and sometimes, some folks turn that curveball into a home run.