Cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun in Idaho Springs, $500 reward offered for information

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Idaho Springs Police Department says a cat died after being shot with a pellet gun on Saturday.

The cat was a pet, according to police.

Police say there is a $500 reward being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible for killing the cat.

If you have information, call the Idaho Springs Police Department at 512-751-0682. You can remain anonymous.