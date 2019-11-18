× Altitude files federal lawsuit against Comcast

DENVER– Altitude Sports & Entertainment filed a federal antitrust lawsuit Monday against Comcast Cable Communications and Comcast Corporation.

A portion of the lawsuit reads:

“If Comcast is successful in its campaign against Altitude, Comcast will quickly and easily take over regional sports production in the Denver DMA. In economic and legal terms, that means that Comcast is a “rapid entrant” and is therefore considered a direct competitor to Altitude for antitrust purposes. ” https://twitter.com/RobLowTV/status/1196491048694034433

Altitude reached a multi-year deal with DirecTV on October 31.

Altitude had been in a virtual blackout since August, when its contracts with DirecTV, Comcast and DISH Network expired.

Comcast must respond to the lawsuit within 21 days of being served.

We’ve reached out to Altitude and Comcast for further comment but haven’t heard back yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.