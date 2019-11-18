× Accused STEM school shooter in court

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One of the two shooters accused of killing a STEM School Highlands Ranch student and wounding 8 others was in court Monday, marking the beginning of a preliminary hearing and reverse transfer hearing.

In May, investigators said Alec McKinney and Devon Erickson shot and killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others. McKinney and Erickson face more than 40 criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder.

During the next seven days, witnesses will be called up and a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to bound the case for trial and if the case should be transferred back to juvenile court.

McKinney, 16, is currently being tried as an adult. McKinney’s defense team wants the case sent back to juvenile court, where the teen would face far fewer years behind bars if convicted of any of the 48 counts he is facing, including first degree murder. In juvenile court, the maximum punishment would be 7 years in prison compared to life in prison.

“Retaliation because the world was a cruel place.” — Investigators say Alec McKinney told them he teamed up with Devon Erickson, brought 5 guns to STEM School Highlands Ranch in May to “inflict harm on people wronged him.” Shooting killed Kendrick Castillo & wounded 8 others. — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) November 18, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: The Preliminary Hearing is underway for Alec McKinney, 1 of 2 suspects accused in the deadly STEM School shooting. Lead detective says after the shooting, McKinney turned the gun on himself in suicide attempt but couldn’t figure out how to remove the safety #KDVR — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) November 18, 2019

The court proceedings were set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and last seven days.