Accused STEM school shooter in court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One of the two shooters accused of killing a STEM School Highlands Ranch student and wounding 8 others was in court Monday, marking the beginning of a preliminary hearing and reverse transfer hearing.
In May, investigators said Alec McKinney and Devon Erickson shot and killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others. McKinney and Erickson face more than 40 criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder.
During the next seven days, witnesses will be called up and a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to bound the case for trial and if the case should be transferred back to juvenile court.
McKinney, 16, is currently being tried as an adult. McKinney’s defense team wants the case sent back to juvenile court, where the teen would face far fewer years behind bars if convicted of any of the 48 counts he is facing, including first degree murder. In juvenile court, the maximum punishment would be 7 years in prison compared to life in prison.
The court proceedings were set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and last seven days.