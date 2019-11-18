A veteran was waiting months for his HOA to repair his kitchen. Then, the Problem Solvers got involved.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A veteran living in Thornton has been waiting on his homeowner's association for six months to repair his kitchen. Now, he's relieved to know the repairs will happen after he contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Daniel Neelands says a pipe behind the wall burst, flooding everything from appliances to the flooring.

"My whole kitchen was just covered in water," he says

Cooking any meal has been impossible, leaving few options at meal time.

"I expected to live like this when I was not at home.," Neelands says. "I live off tuna fish and crackers. honestly."

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted his HOA, then visited in person. The HOA says it's working out the insurance details and the kitchen will be repaired soon.

Neelands says he is relieved," Yes, yes it’s about time!"