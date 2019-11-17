Mild, dry start to week before snow chance moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday will be sunny, dry, and warm. High temperatures will climb to the low 60s which is about 10 degrees above Denver's average of 51 this time of year.

Tuesday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Some places could even hit the low 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Changes to the mild and dry weather arrive on Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 40s with rain showers changing over to a wintry mix by the evening. Snow will fall on and off on Thursday with high temperatures in the 30s and will clear out overnight into Friday. It is still too far out to know how much snow will fall and accumulate but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.