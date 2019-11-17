× Man accused of making threats outside of Denver mosque bonds out of jail

DENVER — The man accused of making threats outside of a mosque has been released from jail.

Jail records show Benjamin Casillas-Rocha is no longer in custody and a $1,000 bond has been paid which is standard in cases like this. He faces felony menacing charges after he was accused of making threatening comments outside of a Denver mosque with an airsoft assault rifle.

On Thursday, officers responded to a report of an armed man at Majid Al-Shuhada, the Downtown Denver Islamic Center. Police say the suspect was also making anti-Muslim comments which caused people to go inside the mosque and lock the doors.

The suspect eventually left the scene but officers arrested him nearby.

According to an arrest affidavit, Casillas-Rocha was at the mosque earlier that day and was upset that he lost his phone. He believed it was inside the mosque and returned to the scene and displayed threatening behavior.

Witnesses claim he appeared to be on a narcotic at the time.