Denver officers attend wedding for daughter of detective killed in the line of duty

DENVER — Several Denver police officers were on hand last month when Kourtney Young made her vows at her wedding.

Young is the oldest daughter of Denver Police Detective, Donnie Young who was killed in the line of duty in 2005 when he was working off duty at a party.

Donnie and another detective were in uniform at a banquet hall and wouldn’t let a man inside. That man returned with a gun, approached both officers from behind and shot them. The other detective survived and the suspect fled to Mexico where he was eventually arrested.

At the festivities, officers took turns dancing with Kourtney during the traditional father daughter dance.

In a Facebook post the department says, “The moment was one for the books and a reminder that law enforcement is family and family is forever.”