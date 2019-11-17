Denver holding vigil for car crash victims on day of remembrance

DENVER — People in Denver are gathering tonight to remember the victims of fatal car crashes tonight as part of an international effort. Tonight’s vigil coincides with the United Nations day of remembrance which is dedicated to victims and their families on a global level.

The city became a ‘Vision Zero’ city in 2016 with a goal of eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes by 2030. An action plan was adopted a year later.

Some elements of the plan include adding more safety features to intersections like traffic calming devices and implementing shorter crossing distances, adding more lighting in some areas and enhancing bicycle networks to give riders a safer experience when they’re on the road.

“We’re trying to hit it in a bunch of different ways,” said Nancy Kuhn of Denver Public Works. “We’re trying to create a culture of safety in our city where we care about what’s happening in our streets.”

The city says 65 people have died in crashes this year alone. A temporary memorial was also installed this morning to pay tribute to victims and their families. It’s set to stay there through the rest of the week.