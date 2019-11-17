× Above average temps, sunshine to end weekend

Sunshine will return to the Front Range following Saturday’s cold front. Temperatures will stay above average as we end our weekend, with highs ranging from the 50s and 60s. A few clouds will build through the afternoon with light wind. Clouds will build over the state this evening, with a few mountain snow showers possible as we start the day on Monday. Expect dry conditions in Denver as temps drop into the 30s overnight.

We’ll keep unusually warm temperatures around to start the work week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday, about 15 degrees above average. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected.

Changes will start to return by Wednesday as another cold front rushes into the state. Temperatures will only make it into the 40s by Wednesday, dropping into the 30s throughout the day on Thursday. As for precip, expect rain to start on Wednesday, transitioning to snow by the afternoon hours. Snow showers will continue through Thursday, before coming to an end on Friday. Accumulation looks possible across the Front Range, but it is still too early to dive into specific totals. Stay with us as we continue to monitor this system heading into the week.

Sunshine looks to return by Saturday as temps return to the 50s.

