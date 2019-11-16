× Weak front brings rain, snow to the state Saturday

Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. A cold front will move in by the afternoon hours, bringing the chance of rain and snow showers across our state. This will be a quick, weak storm bringing only 0-3″ for the high country. In Denver, expect a few scattered rain showers during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Rain may transition to a wintry mix and snow on the south side of the Denver metro before midnight, but little to no accumulation is expected.

As we end our weekend, sunshine will return as highs stay in the 50s and 60s. We’ll keep temperatures on the warmer side heading into the upcoming work week, with highs in the mid-60s as early as Tuesday.

Our eyes will be watching Wednesday into Thursday for our next change in weather pattern. Snow showers will be possible by Thursday as temps tank into the 30s. As of right now, accumulation looks light but it is something we will continue to monitor heading into the upcoming week.

