Volunteers install 40-kilowatt solar power system in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Volunteers installed a 40-kilowatt solar power system at the Flats At Two Creeks residential complex in Lakewood Saturday afternoon.

Archway Housing and Services will soon open the apartments, with a quarter of the units set aside for low-income veterans.

Among the installation crew were seasoned renewable energy professionals as well as some who were looking to get valuable hands-on experience as they start their careers.

All of the volunteers are women.

"It is all women, but, you know, what I see is professionals up here," said Janice Scott, a project manager with a service company in Denver. She volunteered Saturday.

The project is part of GRID Alternatives' Women In Solar program. The program works to empower women seeking technical careers in the solar industry.

"Seeing the women on the roof just killing it day after day gave me a lot of encouragement," said Scott.

"GRID brings together women to create a supportive, inclusive environment, where women can work together and gain the skills needed to advance their careers in the clean energy industry," said Adrienne Dorsey, Executive Director of GRID Alternatives Colorado.

"The Solar Foundation recently came out with a report indicating that women are still underpaid and lacking in numbers for the clean energy industry," said Dorsey. "So, GRID helps women come together and helps women gain the skills they need."