Sheriff's office responding to shots fired in Pine, nearby residences asked to shelter in place

PINE – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place due to a domestic disturbance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the area around the 33000 block of Harmon Road in Pine is under a shelter-in-place due to shots fired during a domestic disturbance.

No one is injured, but the suspect is not coming out of the residence.

This is a breaking story. We will update as we receive more information.