Sergeant taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into CSP car near I-25 and 58th

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol sergeant was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the patrol car he was driving.

CSP says the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. It happened on southbound Interstate 25 near East 58th Avenue in far southwest Adams County.

According to the agency, the sergeant was rear-ended while he was pulling over to assist a stopped vehicle.

When his car was rear-ended, the sergeant hit his head. Both the sergeant and the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended him were taken to the hospital.

The exact extent of the sergeant’s injuries are unknown.

Two southbound lanes of I-25 were shut down following the crash. They have since reopened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as authorities provide more information.