Scattered showers Saturday night followed by dry, mild Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be scattered showers and gusty winds across eastern Colorado Saturday night as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front.

Precipitation will most likely fall as rain in the lower elevations, with snow in the high country and along the Palmer Divide. Showers will be very hit-and-miss with little accumulation where snow falls.

Snowfall totals will be less than an inch on the Palmer Divide and less than 2 inches in the mountains.

Dry conditions move in overnight. Sunday will start off with temperatures in the 30s and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures will make it to the upper 50s with clouds building in the afternoon. Conditions will be dry on Sunday.

Mild and sunny weather will move in for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will run about 10 to 15 degrees above our average high temperature for this time of year both days.

The next storm system to bring impacts to the Front Range will move in late Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will bring much cooler temperatures and some snow showers along with it. It is too far out to know if snowfall will accumulate but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.