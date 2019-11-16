× Denver talk radio host Craig Silverman fired mid-show after criticizing Trump

DENVER — Denver talk radio host Craig Silverman was fired midway through his program Saturday morning after criticizing President Donald Trump.

Silverman confirmed his termination to FOX31 and Channel 2 Saturday evening.

The former Denver chief deputy district attorney was hosting “The Craig Silverman Show,” which aired between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturdays on 710 KNUS. The program is no longer listed on the conservative radio station’s website.

Silverman says he was fired after airing a segment about Roy Cohn, the late lawyer who represented Trump in the 1970s.

On Friday, Silverman wrote a Facebook post in support of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was testifying in impeachment hearings.

“Yovanovitch is an American hero. I have seen countless witnesses testify and she was one of the all-time finest. Her poise, courage and credibility inspire me,” Silverman wrote.

Following his firing, Silverman reacted on Twitter.

“I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me,” he wrote.

The host’s firing has started to receive national attention. Republican candidate for president Joe Walsh called Silverman’s termination “pathetic.”

Pathetic. @craigscolorado was a great, honest voice on the radio. But @SalemMediaGrp & almost all of conservative talk radio don’t want honesty. They want Trump worship. Salem got rid of @MedvedSHOW because he wouldn’t worship Trump & they pressured me to worship Trump. Pathetic. https://t.co/DYsoogd3cK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 17, 2019

Silverman says he will speak on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday morning.

KNUS is owned by Salem Media Group, which specializes in Christian and conservative content.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to Salem for a comment.