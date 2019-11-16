× Denver hosts first information session regarding mental health funding tax

DENVER, Colo. – A Denver non-profit hosted an information session Saturday to gauge the public on mental health and substance misuse issues in the community.

Caring4Denver is tasked with identifying how to prioritize the funds coming from the mental health funding tax approved by Denver voters in November of 2018. The measure would put $0.25 from every $100 spent into a community fund. Saturday’s meeting is to help determine what the estimated $45 million toward.

“As we form our strategic priorities, it’s important for us to community input,” said Caring4Denver executive director Lorez Meinhold. “Really hoping to hear from people, both the top issues they see going on in the City and County of Denver that they’re experiencing, the challenges they might face, and to talk about where to start with this funding, where should we start to prioritize funding, and having them help inform where we go with those resources.”

Saturday’s session is the first of six others taking place to gauge public input.

Saturday, Nov. 16 | 5-7 PM

Re:Vision (3800 Morrison Rd)

Sunday, Nov. 17 | 2:30-4 PM

(virtual forum)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 10-11:30 AM

(Spanish-only virtual forum)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 6-8 PM

Caring for Denver (1035 Osage St)

Monday, Dec. 2 | 3-4 PM

(Facebook Live virtual forum)