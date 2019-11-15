Yield sign among top 3 road signs drivers failed to recognize in nationwide survey

DENVER -- Yield signs were among the top three road signs drivers failed to recognize, according to a nationwide survey of drivers.

The survey was conducted by Yonkers Honda based out of New York. Researchers surveyed 2,000 drivers as part of the study. In the 40-question test, drivers were asked to identify various road signs.

The top three signs drivers got wrong the most included a "U-Turn Only" sign, a "soft shoulder" sign and a "yield" sign.

Researchers said 16- to 18-year-olds and drivers over 51 years old had the highest passing rate at 96 percent. Researchers found drivers between the ages of 23 and 30 scored lowest.

The survey results were also broken down by state. Colorado drivers fell into the middle of the pack, with Colorado sitting in 31st place in a ranking of all 50 states.

Researchers said Tennessee drivers ranked last, with one in four drivers failing the road signs test.

