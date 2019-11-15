× Steelers and Browns fined $250,000; Garrett, other players suspended following TNF brawl

The NFL has announced fines and suspensions following the brawl on Thursday Night Football with seconds to go in the Steelers/Browns game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it.

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns organizations have both been fined $250,000 and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, as well as Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey, have been suspended without pay for their actions during the brawl.

Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely, for a minimum of the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He will also have to meet with the NFL Commissioner’s Office before being reinstated, according to a release from the NFL.

Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and will also be fined. Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and will also be fined, all according to a statement from the NFL.

The NFL says additional suspensions and fines could also be announced.

This is a developing story.