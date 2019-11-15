× Pushing 70 today then rain/snow chance this weekend

We’ll push 70 today across the Front Range with a downslope warming wind. The wind will also fan-out a mountain wave cloud that will block our sunshine.

The normal high today is 52, and the record high today is 78 set in 1942.

The Mountains start partly cloudy then turn sunny with highs 30s, 40s.

A storm system arrives Saturday afternoon in the Mountains with light snow, 1″ of accumulation at the ski areas. This storm is trending weaker. Skies clear into Sunday morning.

We have a chance of rain/snow across the Front Range (mostly snow above 6,000ft, rain below) by Saturday afternoon/evening. Skies clear into Sunday morning.

Sunday goes from sun to partly cloudy, highs in the 50s.

Monday-Tuesday look dry and warmer in the 60s.

The end of next week turns stormy. A possible pattern change could deliver two different southern-track storm systems to Colorado. Stay tuned.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

