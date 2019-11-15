× One dead following Lakewood duplex fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person died in a fire at a Lakewood home late Thursday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said Friday.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, West Metro crews responded to a duplex near West 13th Avenue and Kipling Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the structure. Flames were visible.

Inside a front room, crews found a deceased person who lived in the home.

“The cause of death remains under investigation, but preliminary results show it could potentially be the result of smoking while using oxygen,” West Metro said.

The person’s name has not been released.