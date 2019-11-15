Officer, suspect injured in shootout in Weld County, another suspect is dead

EVANS, Colo.– The Greeley Police Department says an officer was injured during a shootout and chase in Weld County.

Greeley police responded to a call of shots fired at 13th Street and 26th Avenue in Greeley around 9:25 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said dispatch told officers that a white truck had fired a shot at another vehicle.

Police saw the truck near Eaton on Highway 85 driving at a high speed. Police said officers from the Greeley Police Department and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office chased the truck for a short time until it reached the city of Greeley.

The officers started pursuing the truck again near 37th Street and Marigold Avenue in Evans when they saw two people get out of the truck and started firing at the officers.

Police said an officer was shot during the shootout and received non-life-threatening injuries. One of the suspects was also injured. Both were taken to the hospital.

The second suspect ran into his home and barricaded himself inside, according to police. SWAT was called to the scene to help get the suspect out of the house. Police heard a shot from the home and found the suspect dead.

The incident is under investigation.