Missing Tennessee teen last seen in October may be in Colorado

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 6.

The agency says Daphne Westbrook was last seen in Chattanooga. They believe she’s either in the Chattanooga metro, Colorado, Georgia, or New Mexico. She may also be with her dog, Fern.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Chattanooga Police Department at 1-423-698-2525.