Man breaks into southwest Denver home while children are inside

DENVER -- A man broke into a Denver home while children were inside. None of them were hurt in the incident.

Lanae Hargrove says the break-in happened on Nov. 4. Five of her six children -- including a 19-year-old -- were home at the time. She was at work.

"I panicked. I drove going like 80 when I wasn't supposed to be," said Hargrove.

Hargrove is a Lyft driver. She says a man broke into her home near Marston Lake in southwest Denver through her downstairs bedroom window.

The man didn't know it, but Hargrove had a camera in the room, recording his every move. Hargrove says the footage, currently in police custody, shows the man walk to her closet where he starts stealing clothes.

He then proceeds to swipe her daughter's asthma medicine.

"It doesn't make sense. I'm completely confused. Why would you just go for that? There's no way a burglar is just going to go for some clothes and medicine," Hargrove said.

Hargrove's children were upstairs. They heard someone in the home and quickly hid.

"I heard a lot of things like footsteps and I heard the wind and Mom's window open. It was very scary," said Hargrove's son Amari.

Hargrove says the video footage was grainy and she couldn't clearly identify the man. However, she believes it has to be someone her family knows.

"This is not a stranger. It's not a stranger. Like I said, a real burglar is going for real things," she said.

Denver police are investigating.