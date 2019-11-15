Historic Colorado World War II site Camp Hale could become nation’s first National Historic Landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Camp Hale, located near Leadville, is one of Colorado's most historic military sites.

The site was a World War II camp for the 10th Mountain Division, which trained ski troopers to fight in mountainous regions of Europe during WWII.

Now, the CORE Act, which has passed the U.S. House, could establish the camp as the country's first National Historic Landscape.

"I was trying to teach officers how to ski and officers are tough to teach anything," 100-year-old World War II veteran John Tripp said. "I think Camp Hale should be preserved."

The CORE Act would protect 30,000 acres surrounding Camp Hale.

Greg Poschman is a Pitkin County commissioner whose father also served in the 10th Mountain Division.

"He wants to see Camp Hale a National Historic site before he passes," Poschman said.

Poschman believes his county would be better served by knowing major development cannot occur on the site.

As for where it stands in Congress, Sen. Michael Bennet is a sponsor of the legislation. However, Republicans control the U.S. Senate.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner has said on the record he is not opposed to the legislation and that he is working behind the scenes to improve the bill's language so it can get a vote.

"The CORE Act is probably the most broadly supported public lands and wilderness bill in a generation," Jim Ramey with the Colorado Wilderness Society said, asking the public to pressure Congress.