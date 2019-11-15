× Highway 85 closed in both directions near Happy Canyon due to fatal head-on crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Highway 85 is closed in both directions near Happy Canyon Road in the Castle Pines area due to a fatal head-on crash.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash was reported at 8:41 p.m. Friday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames, according to CSP.

One person was killed in the crash. That person was the only occupant of the vehicle they were driving.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, CSP said.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.