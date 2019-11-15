× Highlands Ranch mom gets life in prison without parole for newborn’s death

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch woman was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole Friday for the death of her newborn baby.

In August, Camille Wasinger-Konrad was found guilty of premeditated murder, murder by a person in position of trust and tampering with evidence.

Wasinger-Konrad admitted to smothering her newborn for three minutes before throwing the baby over an 8-foot fence around 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2018. The neighbor’s dog found the baby around 9:48 p.m. that night.

A year and a half later, her defense attorneys insisted Wasinger-Konrad is guilty of lesser counts of tampering and child abuse resulting in death, not premeditated murder, because she functions like an immature child. Testimony revealed she wore a Disney princess gown to her high school prom, and her own grandparents wouldn’t leave her home alone for fear she might burn the house down.

But during the jury trial, investigators said Wasinger-Konrad a liar and manipulator who admitted to spending 10 minutes deciding how she would dispose of her baby, who Assistant District Attorney Chris Gallo said was “left to die on a cold Colorado morning without the grace of a name.”