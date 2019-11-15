Food Truck Friday with Southern Straw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love traditional southern cooking, you might what to check this week's Food Truck Friday's Food Truck - The Southern Straw. Patrick Baldwin and Randi Gipson are doing it right when it comes to feeding those who are craving a delicious Chicken Fried Biscuit, Green Been Bacon bites and of Daddy's Buttermilk Pie.

After 20 years in retail management circumstances allowed for a different opportunity, Patrick's dream to open his own small business became a reality. While this started as a love for Southern food and noticing a lack of Southern food in Colorado, he decided to bring those family recipes with a southern twist to his local friends and family at tailgates and parties.

Now he's sharing the Southern dishes with not only his friends and family but all of Colorado. You can follow the Southern Straw on Facebook to see where they'll pop up next.

Thank you to Truckster for helping us find a new food truck each week.