Federal charges filed against 2 men accused of possessing brick of fentanyl in Denver

DENVER — Two Denver men face federal drug distribution charges after Denver police recovered a brick of fentanyl earlier this month.

Prosecutors filed federal drug possession and distribution charges against 38-year-old Gilbert Garcia and 29-year-old Jesus Aviles-Higuera. They appeared in court for the first time this week and both men remain in custody.

According to the affidavit, Denver police conducted a search warrant in the 4800 block of West Mexico Avenue on Nov. 1. During the search they recovered a kilogram of fentanyl that was in a brick form, more than 100 fentanyl pills, around 454 grams of black tar heroin and around 75 grams of cocaine.

Officers initially thought the brick was heroin and the pills were Oxycodone, but lab tests revealed the only controlled substance in both was fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is often 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and much more powerful than heroin.

After the bust, Denver police issued a public health bulletin to inform the public of the large find because of the risk that it could be confused for heroin.

Both defendants are expected in court again later this month.