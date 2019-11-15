Watch Live: Impeachment hearings, testimony and analysis

Evergreen holding ‘Snowdance’ to help ski patrol this winter

EVERGREEN, Colo.– Ski season is here!  Evergreen is holding its second annual Snowdance benefit to raise money for the Loveland Ski Patrol.

The event will be held at Evergreen Brewery and Boone Mountain Sports on Friday from 5-9 p.m.

A $10 donation goes directly to the Loveland Ski Patrol  and includes food and a ticket for a prize drawing.

Here’s what you can expect if you attend:

  • Live music
  • Outdoor fire pits
  • Games
  • Ski movies
  • Prizes

