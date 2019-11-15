Egg Freezing on the Rise Among Women in their 30s and 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With more and more women having babies later in life, egg freezing has become increasingly popular among women in their 30s who wish to preserv their eggs for use later in life.

In 2009, 475 women had their eggs frozen and in 2017 almost 11,000 women had their eggs frozen. Women who are considering egg freezing should see a physician who specializes in reproductive endocrinology.

Doctor Kristin Woodward shares with us the pros and cons of egg freezing among women who are considering having children later in life.