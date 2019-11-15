Watch Live: Impeachment hearings, testimony and analysis

Denver sheriff resigns, is appointed by the Mayor to a new $160,000 job the next day

Posted 11:33 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, November 15, 2019

DENVER– On October 14 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman resigned. The following day, Firman was given a job appointed by the mayor.

When Firman started his job as Sheriff, his salary was $194,476. His new job is to develop a strategy for technology-related initiatives, according to the Mayor’s office. His salary for the newly appointed position is $160,000.

The Mayor’s office released the following statement:

“One of Patrick Firman’s accomplishments as Sheriff was his work around innovation and utilization of complex data to measure reforms.  We have a number of initiatives, like Denver’s Opportunity Index and other cross agency needs that rely on successful measurement,  smart deployment of technology and creation of a central data hub.  Patrick is working, in coordination with Public Safety, Technology Services and the Mayor’s office to lead and coordinate this cross-agency work.”

There were several high-profile scandals involving the sheriff’s department during Firman’s tenure, including inmate deathsuse-of-force issues and huge overtime bills for deputies.

A female inmate also gave birth inside a cell without medical attention. She has since filed a federal lawsuit.

