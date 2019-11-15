Cooler temperatures arrive Saturday along with a few showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front arrives on Saturday, returning cooler upper 50s for the weekend.

There will be a few late-day rain showers on Saturday in Denver. It is possible those rain showers could mix with snow, but it doesn't last long and we are not predicting any accumulation.

On the south and west sides of the city -- over the higher terrain -- there could be a few hours after sunset when the rain turns to all snow. A light dusting is possible in these areas.

Sunday will be dry.

We start off next week on the dry side and keep it that way through Wednesday. Temperatures early in the week will be above average with highs in the 60s.

We are tracking another cold front for Thursday. This one will bring colder 30s for highs along with some light snow through the day. Currently, accumulation looks like with generally around an inch in most metro locations. We'll keep you updated should snow totals look to go higher.

