Car crashes into school bus in Denver, no injuries reported

DENVER– Denver police say a crash involving a Denver Public School bus happened Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened on westbound Leetsdale Drive near Oneida Street around 7:00 a.m.

We reached out to DPS to confirm which school the bus is from and are waiting to hear back.

Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.

