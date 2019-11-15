Car crashes into school bus in Denver, no injuries reported

Posted 8:03 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, November 15, 2019

DENVER– Denver police say a crash involving a Denver Public School bus happened Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened on westbound Leetsdale Drive near Oneida Street around 7:00 a.m.

We reached out to DPS to confirm which school the bus is from and are waiting to hear back.

Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.

There are traffic delays near Leetsdale Dr. and Oneida St. See travel times here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

