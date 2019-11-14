Warming before next cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've been enjoying sunny & dry conditions the last few days along with seasonal temperatures in the mid 50s. We have a really warm Friday coming with highs jumping up about 10 degrees putting most of metro Denver in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees.

We have a cold front arriving on Saturday that will bring weekend temperatures back into the seasonal 50s. We also have the chance for a few rain & snow showers late on Saturday. The forecast for accumulating snow over the last few days has been showing much less. So, at this point it appears it'll just be passing showers with little to no accumulation.

We will start off next week with dry conditions through Wednesday along with slightly higher readings in the 60s.

We are now tracking another cold front expected to arrive on Thursday. This one does have a better chance to bring us accumulating snow in Denver. Right now those totals look to be around an inch or two. We'll update daily if those totals look higher.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.