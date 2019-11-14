× One person wounded in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting in which one person was wounded. A suspect is at large.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, APD said the shooting occurred near the intersection of South Memphis Street and Pheasant Run Parkway. The neighborhood is northwest of the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Buckley Road.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Police have not yet provided details on the wounded person’s condition.

APD described the suspect in the case as a white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a slim build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a gray hoodie and jeans.

The suspect may be driving a silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information should call 911.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on its way to the scene. Please check back for updates.