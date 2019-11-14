× Nearly 70 degrees Friday before rain/snow this weekend

We may see a few flurries this morning then skies turn sunny across the Front Range.

Highs in Denver reach 55.

The Mountains start partly cloudy then quickly turn sunny. Highs 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Friday is the warmest day of the week with a downsloping wind. Highs near 70. We may also have a big mountain wave cloud blocking the sun.

The next storm system arrives Saturday afternoon/night across the Front Range. It starts as light rain then transitions to a rain/snow mix. Highs fall from the 50s into the 40s and possibly 30s. (See Future Radar/Satellite below)

It may trickle into Sunday morning then turning drier. Sunshine comes out. Highs in the 50s.

Snow totals look very light and mainly above 6,000ft (Palmer Divide and Foothills or higher). The ski areas may see 1-4 inches of accumulation. (See snow forecast graphic below)

Dry and warmer Monday-Tuesday, 60.

