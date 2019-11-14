× Mike Coffman declares victory in Aurora mayoral race

AURORA, Colo. — Mike Coffman declared victory in the Aurora mayoral race Thursday afternoon.

According to results from the Colorado Secretary of State, Coffman leads opponent Omar Montgomery by a small margin: 214 votes.

However, Montgomery has not conceded the race.

Latest @COSecofState numbers have Mike Coffman with a 214 vote lead in the Aurora Mayor's Race. He'll have a 3:30PM press conference #copolitics pic.twitter.com/ACka52Gp50 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 14, 2019

As of now, a margin of 133 votes would be needed to trigger a recount.

Montgomery could still request a recount with a larger margin than 133 votes. However, he would have to pay for it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.