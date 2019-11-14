Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Visit Loveland Colorado has announced the return of its holiday light installation, Winter Wonderlights. This walkable lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra runs nightly from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15 - Jan. 1, 2020. The lights, light show and Winter Wonderlights LIVE! weekend celebrations kick-off 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Guests will be mesmerized as they stroll through the north end of the sculpture park, transformed for the holidays. Each night, enjoy holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music and light show every night from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15 - Jan. 1, 2020. The light and music show features six total songs and moving lights on the 20’ LED mappable Christmas Tree.