Live Updates: At least one person dead in Southern California high school shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.— A shooting has been reported at a high school in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, officials said, and video from the scene shows emergency workers taking several people out on gurneys.

The shooting was reported at Saugus High School on Thursday morning, some 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, and law enforcement officers are looking for whoever fired the shots, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Henry Mayo Hospital has confirmed that a female patient is dead and two male patients are in critical condition. One male patient is in good condition.

#saugushighshooting: update: one female deceased patient. Two critical male patients. One male patient in good condition. — Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019

Emergency workers took at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

There are varying reports about the condition of the suspect in the shooting.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

The shooter in the Saugus high school shooting is dead, two law enforcement officials tell CNN’s @evanperez and @ScottGloverCNN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 14, 2019

All schools in Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart school district are locked down as a precaution, the department said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports of a school shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.