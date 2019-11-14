Handcrafted High Alcohol Kombucha

Boochcraft​, handcrafted high alcohol kombucha brand made with fresh pressed juices out of Chula Vista, CA, will now offer their variety of flavors to Colorado. The market leader in the “better-for-you” alcohol category, Boochcraft will distribute through CSArtistans Distributing.

Full list of products available in Colorado include: ● Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather ​– Sweet yet biting grapefruit juice colored delicately pink with hibiscus adds a deep, rich cranberry backbone while supplying a subtle strawberry finish.​*  ● Apple Lime Jasmine​ - ​Crisp freshly pressed mixed apple varieties, lime juice, and the elegant floral aromatics of jasmine green tea unify producing a refreshing cider-esque bubbly with a soft finish​.** ● Spiced Pear - ​A bounty of California Bosc and Bartlett pears do a little harvest dance with  luscious holiday spice and toasted American oak for a warming, autumnal escapade.** ● Orange Pomegranate Beet​ – Robust pomegranate is melded with slightly sweet, lightly tart oranges and complemented with earthy beetroot and a delicate bloom of savory rosemary.​*

  • Lemon Maple Thyme​ – Zippy lemon and a dry minty aroma of thyme are balanced out by perfectly sweet maple syrup.​* ● Ginger Lime Rosehips ​– Spicy fresh pressed ginger juice and lime juice are paired with bright, zesty rosehips.*

*12 oz Can

** 22 oz Bottle  Stop by at the below events to learn more about Boochcraft’s line of products:

November 12th, 6-8pm @ ​ Rayback City ​ in Boulder November 14th, 6-8pm @ ​ First Draft ​ in Denver

