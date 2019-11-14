× Fire severely damages Saxx’s Custom Meat Cutting in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo.– An early morning fire severely damaged Saxx’s Custom Meat Cutting in Thornton.

North Metro Fire said the fire started around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at 16781 Holly Street.

The Brighton Fire Department, Thornton Fire Department and Adams County Sheriff Department all assisted with putting the fire out.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The business was severely damaged on the inside.

Fire investigators are on scene and will determine what caused the fire.